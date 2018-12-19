Advancing health for all

The School of Nursing is nationally recognized as one of the premier nursing schools in the country, with a mission of excellence in nursing education, research and practice. The school

is creating, conducting and disseminating cutting-edge research and using its expertise and service for the betterment of individuals, communities, health care systems and the nursing profession.

In this column, Dean Nilda Peragallo Montano shares her vision for the School of Nursing.

What is the mission of the School of Nursing?

At Carolina Nursing, we develop exceptional nurse leaders who advance health care to improve lives. We drive the state of nursing science and translate our discoveries into better practice and systems of care. We serve the needs of our neighbors and export our expertise to nurse educators, scientists and practitioners around the globe. We promote the profession of nursing for the greater good. In all these ways, Carolina Nursing is distinctly empowered to advance health for all.

What is the vision for the School of Nursing?

Our vision is to be first in nursing — the world’s leading school of nursing for the public. We will do this by fostering an inclusive environment for the very best faculty, staff and students to work in and one that embraces decisions with a strategic mindset. We will upgrade our facilities and integrate our technologies to meet and exceed future demands and we will transform our curriculum, forge new pathways and advance research and scholarship.

What is your goal for faculty?

My goal is to retain and recruit a brilliant, collaborative and diverse faculty that will have the highest caliber resources, facilities, colleagues and technology to enjoy purposeful and long careers at Carolina that are thriving and creative.

What is your goal for students?

My goal for our students is that they will learn in an atmosphere of great intellectual energy and will have every tool needed and opportunity available to achieve their best for the profession and the populations they will serve.