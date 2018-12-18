Skip to content

25 emerging leaders graduate from ULEAD program

December 18, 2018 – 11:51 am | Posted in Campus, Campus & Community, Leadership, Working at Carolina

Members of the 2018 ULEAD graduating class are, from left, Marquesha Johnson, Robert Ricks, Daniel Comeskey, Matt Rivenbark, Alex Everett, Aiya Williams, G. Kaye Thompson-Rogers, Christine Routh, Cassandra Barnhart, Diane Marian, Bernice Adjabeng, Sarah Towles, E. Tyler Ritter, Janae Simons, Jennifer Acton, Steven Shipley, Kauline Cipriani, Diana Woodhouse, Shelley Johnson, Elizabeth Watkins Price, Sally Hoyt, Rollinda Thomas, Joseph DiConcilio, Kelly Parsons and Erika Ripley.

 

University Leadership Education and Development (ULEAD) is an annual program sponsored by Workforce Strategy, Equity and Engagement to develop emerging leaders at Carolina, N.C. Central University and the UNC System office. For 2018, 25 participants attended courses, completed assessments and worked on team projects that benefited these three institutions of higher education.

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin and Vice Chancellor for Workforce Strategy, Equity and Engagement Felicia A. Washington congratulated the participants who graduated at the Nov. 29 graduation. Reports from the team projects are available online or upon request. Questions about ULEAD may be directed to Organization and Professional Development (training_development@unc.edu, 919-962-2550).