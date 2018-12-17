Focus Carolina: Dr. Cedric Bright

Dr. Cedric Bright runs the Medical Education Development program, a joint effort between Carolina’s Schools of Medicine and Dentistry. This summer professional education curriculum helps disadvantaged students successfully compete for admission to health professional schools. Through this program, Carolina ranks sixth in the number of African-Americans to graduate from medical school. Many of those graduates return to underserved areas of the state to practice.

