Focus Carolina: Shawn Hingtgen

Shawn Hingtgen is a scientist specializing in cell and gene therapy. Working with a cross-disciplinary team, his research harnesses the potential of stem cells to develop new and better methods for treating terminal cancer. In 2015, Hingtgen founded Falcon Therapeutics to commercialize discoveries generated in his lab and accelerate towards clinical trials.

