Faculty Council opposes University’s proposed plan for Silent Sam

In a spirited discussion interrupted briefly by a student protest, Faculty Council passed two resolutions Dec. 7, reiterating the stance that the Confederate Monument toppled in August should not be returned to campus and calling for direct faculty involvement in future decisions about the statue’s disposition.

The two resolutions passed unanimously before a packed auditorium at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy. The first expresses faculty opposition to the University’s proposal to the UNC Board of Governors for the dispensation of the Confederate Monument and calls for its retraction. The second establishes a faculty committee that “shall be included by university administration in all planning for the disposition of the statue and related actions or developments.”

The resolutions came in response to a holistic four-part plan developed by Chancellor Carol L. Folt and the Board of Trustees for the disposition and preservation of the Confederate Monument and contextualization of campus history. In August, the BOG charged the University with developing a plan that provides a lawful and lasting path that protects public safety; preserves the monument and its history; and allows the University to focus on its core mission of education, research, economic stimulation and creating the next generation of leaders.

Folt, Provost Robert A. Blouin and University Counsel Mark Merritt were on hand to provide information about the plan, which, based on public safety and existing state laws, proposes building a new University History and Education Center in the former Odum Village in the southern part of campus to teach and commemorate the University’s full history.

The development of such a center has been a goal since 2015, Folt explained, when the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees charged the Chancellor with studying the feasibility of a “public space to house a permanent collection of UNC-Chapel Hill’s history.”

The center would be a comprehensive learning and education space that would teach the lessons from Carolina’s long and complicated history as the nation’s first public university, according to the proposal submitted to the Board of Governors and handed out at the meeting. In addition to housing the statue and its commemorative tablets, it would feature exhibits spanning the University’s 225-year history, covering topics such as the founding of the University, war, slavery, Jim Crow laws, emancipation, civil rights, liberal arts, the rise of the public research university, myriad discoveries and contributions to the teaching and learning in all fields. It would be a place for departments to meet, to collaborate in and develop programming around and would advance the University’s educational mission with dedicated classroom space and an auditorium with interactive technology.

The Board of Governors is expected to consider the proposed plan at its Dec. 14 meeting.