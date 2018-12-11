Employee Forum: Folt discusses plans for University History and Education Center

Chancellor Carol L. Folt met for nearly an hour with Employee Forum delegates at the Forum’s regular monthly meeting on Dec. 5 to discuss the proposed University History and Education Center.

In response to a UNC System Board of Governors resolution, the Board of Trustees voted Dec. 3 to propose a holistic, four-part plan that includes the disposition and preservation of the Confederate Monument. A key point in the plan is the construction of an educational center where University artifacts, including the Monument, would be housed. The 6,000-square-foot center would be built in Odum Village, a former student family housing complex that is being demolished.

The establishment of the center enables the University to contextualize all aspects of the University’s history, from the stories of Native Americans who lived on the land where the University was built to the present day, Folt said. In addition to housing the statue and tablets, the center would be a place for departments to meet, collaborate and develop programming and would advance our educational mission with dedicated classroom space and an auditorium with interactive technology.

This recommendation is now in the hands of the Board of Governors for review and consideration.

In 2015, the University’s Board of Trustees charged the chancellor to study the feasibility of a “public space to house a permanent collection of UNC’s history.” A History and Education Center has been a long-standing goal since that time.

That charge was part of a multi-prong resolution the trustees approved calling for the University to take a comprehensive approach to telling the full story of Carolina’s history as well as renaming Saunders Hall to Carolina Hall.

In response to that directive, Folt later appointed the Chancellor’s Task Force on UNC-Chapel Hill History. For the past three years, the task force has conducted extensive research so that a more complete, compelling and powerful story of the University can be told, she added. The intent of the task force’s work has not been to hide from Carolina’s history, but to illuminate it.

“If we do this right, we do have a chance to do something that could be quite special and worth going to see,” Folt said.

To make the case, Folt encouraged delegates to visit the exhibit in Carolina Hall, which encompasses the period from the emancipation of slaves at the end of the Civil War through the period that William Laurence Saunders was an active leader of the Ku Klux Klan to the trustees’ decision to honor Saunders by naming a new building after him in the 1920s. “That is an extremely honest telling of the history of Saunders Hall,” Folt said.

Safety concerns

Folt emphasized her immediate concern is to maintain public safety on campus. The plan states a preference for relocating the statue and the tablets to a secure off-campus location, such as the North Carolina Museum of History in downtown Raleigh. “We do have a preference, to put [the Monument] in another place, like a museum, but that is specifically prohibited by law,” Folt said, referring to the state law governing the preservation of historic monuments passed in 2015.

When a forum delegate asked if anyone had requested to be exempted from that law, Folt reminded the group that she is a public servant who signed an oath to follow the law.

“If I just start choosing which laws I follow, what order do we have? You know you might not like the one I choose to follow or not, but it is not my choice about which ones to follow. It is not anyone’s choice who is a public servant,” Folt said.

In the discussion, Folt thanked forum delegates for sharing thoughts and ideas about what to do with the monument. She said she understands and respects that many people view the statue as a symbol of white supremacy that must be removed from campus because what it stands for violates the University’s core values. But, she added, “the idea that everybody wanted the same thing is simply not true,” based on the many emails she has received from state taxpayers who have a stake – and a say – in the University as well.

“I remember that, every day, people wake up across the state – they never went to school here, their kids do not go to school here – and they take some of their money that they earn every single day to pay for what we do here,” Folt said. “So they have a voice, too.”

In other news, Linc Butler, associate vice chancellor for human resources, reported that the maximum salary amounts for SHRA employees in the contributing, journey and advanced competency levels will be increased by 5.8 percent. This is not a pay raise, Butler added, but an increase in the top ranges of salaries.