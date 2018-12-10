Focus Carolina: Rebecca Macy

Dr. Rebecca Macy is the L. Richardson Preyer Distinguished Chair for Strengthening Families in the School of Social Work. She is passionate about ending family violence. Her work is focused on finding the best interventions for people who have been victims of domestic violence/intimate partner violence. She is also interested in helping victims of human trafficking live safe, independent lives. In January, Dr. Macy will be inducted into the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare.

