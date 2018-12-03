Focus Carolina: Penny Abernathy

Penny Abernathy is the Knight Chair in Journalism and Digital Media Economics and a director of the Center for Innovation and Sustainability in Local Media. Her research focuses on two overlapping areas: Documenting areas of the country that are at risk of becoming news deserts and finding sustainable business strategies to keep local news organizations in business so they provide news that educates and informs citizens in a democracy.

