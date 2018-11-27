Jeffrey Johnson, A. Ronald Gallant Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been named a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society.

Johnson, chair of the chemistry department in UNC-Chapel Hill’s College of Arts & Sciences, was recognized for diverse contributions of broad impact to synthetic organic chemistry. He and his team have developed a broad suite of reactions and catalysts, a chemical “toolbox,” that exhibits exciting potential in drug discovery and development. He came to Carolina in 2001.

“I’ve had the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill to pursue research questions that push the frontiers of chemistry, in an environment that prizes mentorship, excellence, diversity and collegiality — that’s the defining characteristic of chemistry at Carolina,” Johnson said.

This year, 416 members were awarded the honor of fellow because of their efforts to advance science or its applications. New fellows will be recognized at a ceremony Feb. 16 during the 2019 annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

AAAS is the publisher of the journal Science, which has the largest paid circulation of any peer-reviewed general science journal in the world. The full list of fellows will be published in the Nov. 29 issue.

The society fulfills its mission to “advance science and serve society” through initiatives in science policy, international programs, science education, public engagement and more.