Carolina People: Henry Price

Henry Price

FINANCIAL ANALYST, BUDGET PLANNING AND ANALYSIS 19 years working at Carolina

What’s a typical day like in your job?

I respond to emails, meet with people in my office and answer phone calls. Departments across campus come to me when they have questions about their budgets, so I help them find answers and get them on the right path. My office helps departments manage their budgets so that they are spending state funds appropriately. State funds given to the University have pre-existing structures, so we help departments understand those structures and how they can use the funds. I also work with the UNC System Office and give reports on budgets and spending for various departments on campus.

How does your work support Carolina’s mission?

I think the work our office does relates to every part of Carolina’s mission. We teach state budget guidelines to campus employees and departments, we help budget and help distribute funds for research and we serve the public by ensuring the University is spending money correctly.

What do you like most about your work?

I really like the problem-solving aspect of my job. On any given day, there’s always something to be solved. I enjoy being able to use the knowledge and skills I’ve gained to find solutions to whatever problems may arise. I also like that it is not the same thing every day. There are some standard monthly or annual assignments yet always new requests and challenges daily.

What is something your colleagues would be surprised to know about your work?

I think most people would be surprised to know that my job doesn’t really align with my personality. I’m more of an introvert, but this job requires me to do a lot of talking with campus departments and the UNC System. It really forces me to step outside of my comfort zone, which I find thrilling.

How did you come to work in this position?

I graduated from North Carolina Central University in 1998 with a degree in finance. I came to Carolina soon after to work as an office assistant in the Gillings School of Global Public Health, helping with accounting. Then I moved to an accounting tech position where I worked with grants and budgeting salaries. That gave me the momentum to move to the budget office, where I work now.

