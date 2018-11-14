Carolina Around The Clock

When the sun goes down, many Carolina employees are just beginning their jobs. Nighttime workers include physicians in the sleep lab, housekeepers, 911 operators, faculty members researching the stars, bat flight patterns or coastal marshes, and others who sometimes work until daybreak. With daylight saving time having just ended and the night’s darkness coming earlier, here’s a look at a few of those people who keep the University moving through the night shift.

As the sun rises, a Finley Golf Course maintenance crew member mows dew-covered grass with the aid of his machine’s headlights. At Finley the work ranges from pre-dawn grooming and pin-placement to washing golf carts and other end-of-day tasks handled as late as 8:30 p.m. during busy times.

Driver George Snedeker navigates the P2P Express, Carolina’s fare-free bus service for students and employees that runs loops through campus to Franklin Street nightly. Two P2P routes begin running at 7 p.m, with one ending at 3 a.m. and the other at 4 a.m. The routes served 24,461 students and employees during September 2018.

At Cobb Residence Hall, Patrick Preudhomme Jr. (far left) oversees game night. Preudhomme is one of 17 Carolina Housing community directors who live in residence halls with 400 to 1,200 students, handling facilities operations, budget management, student conduct and crisis management and mentoring a staff of 20 to 50 students. They usually work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but a few times every semester each has on-call duty for all residence halls from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for several consecutive days.

Tom Goodman, a lead electrician in Building Services, vacuums aisles at the Dean Smith Center after a men’s basketball game. Goodman is part of a seven–member crew that spends around eight hours per game setting up the floor, sound equipment, goals and seats, then monitoring and attending to problems during a game, and afterward re-setting the arena for practice.

Lauren Clance, a research technician in the Institute for Marine Sciences, sets out for a night of fieldwork with a team in the marshes around Emerald Isle. Over the course of several hours, they will visit four different sites by boat to set nets and traps to catch fish. Once back in the lab, the team observes samples and gathers data on how each marsh ecosystem influences local fish populations.

Joshua Reding, a graduate research assistant in physics and astronomy, communicates with operators of the Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope (SOAR) on Cerro Pachón, Chile, at 8,775 feet above sea level. At least four faculty-led research groups access SOAR from the Constance and Leonard Observing Room in Chapman Hall for sunset-to-sunrise sessions to study white dwarfs, galaxies, transient objects and young stars and planet formation.

Dominic Abbenante, teaching assistant professor and lighting director, discusses lighting focus for PlayMakers production “Skeleton Crew” with guest lighting designer, Porsche McGovern. Abbenante, who has worked at Carolina for six years. A crew of work-study students usually begin work after the scenic crew has finished.