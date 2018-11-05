Focus Carolina: Kelly Ryoo

Kelly Ryoo came to Carolina in 2012, and is focused on creating ways to design and use technology to help English learners with science. She was the recipient of a National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation post-doc fellowship 2014-2016 and a National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER award in 2016. She is currently working on a five-year program to help eighth-grade science teachers in four schools in economically challenged areas of North Carolina have tools they need to support science learning for all students including those who speak English as a second language.

About Focus Carolina

Every day, faculty members at UNC-Chapel Hill engage in groundbreaking research, innovative teaching and public service that makes an impact in our community and the state, nation and the world.

Tune in to Focus Carolina during morning, noon and evening drive times and on the weekends to hear their stories and find out what ignites their passion for their work. Focus Carolina is an exclusive program on WCHL, sponsored by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. You can listen to WCHL at 97.9 FM or 1360 AM.