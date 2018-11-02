Focus Carolina: Lewis Lampiris

Dr. Lewis Lampiris is the director of the UNC School of Dentistry’s Dentistry in Service to the Community program, which sends rising fourth-year dental students to underserved areas to provide dental care. He is dedicated to helping students become advocates in their communities and leaders in the profession.

