Focus Carolina: Amy Gladfelter

Amy Gladfelter is interested in how cells are organized in time and space, studying how cytoplasm is spatially patterned and how cells sense their own shape. Her team also investigates how timing in the cell division cycle can be highly variable yet still accurate. Gladfelter combines quantitative live cell microscopy and computational, genetic and biochemical approaches in fungal and mammalian cells.

About Focus Carolina

Every day, faculty members at UNC-Chapel Hill engage in groundbreaking research, innovative teaching and public service that makes an impact in our community and the state, nation and the world.

