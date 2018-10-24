Crisp’s years of service to Carolina have been ‘a labor of love’

It was time.

That is the one thing Winston Crisp knows for sure about his decision to step down as vice chancellor for student affairs.

“I am just in a stage of life thinking about what is next,” he said.

A 1989 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University and a 1992 graduate of Carolina’s School of Law, Crisp became the law school’s first assistant dean for student affairs. He was in that position in 1995 when a third-year law student named Wendell Williamson shot and killed two people and wounded two others in downtown Chapel Hill.

A calming presence

That incident, Crisp said, “is probably responsible for the direction of my career in terms of becoming someone who spent a lot of time in crisis management.”

He has taught crisis management for the past 15 years and found himself in the midst of it time and again throughout his career.

In summer of 2007, while Crisp was associate dean for student services at Carolina, colleagues at Virginia Tech asked him to serve as a volunteer on loan on their campus after the shooting tragedy there. Crisp provided that same calm and steadying presence eight years later as vice chancellor of student affairs in the aftermath of shooting deaths of three young Muslim students in Chapel Hill in February 2015.

“What crisis does is speed us up,” Crisp said. “We get in a tizzy and we make decisions at a speed and in conditions that we normally wouldn’t be making. I found out that I am one of those people, when everybody else is speeding up, I slow down.”

Looking ahead

The need to slow down—and reduce stress—was a factor in his decision to retire, along with a desire to devote more time with his family and to think about how he wants to spend the final years of his career. Crisp has served as vice chancellor of student affairs since 2010.

“There is no question that a factor in all of this has been my health,” Crisp said. “I got sick last year, and it took me the better part of this year to get healthy again and I am. I only know how to do this job full throttle, and I am finally at a stage in life

where it is time to do something else that doesn’t tax me quite as hard.”

This past year, for instance, he led efforts to form a mental health task force to assess mental health care needs for students. And as the students intensified their push for the removal of the Confederate Monument from McCorkle Place, Crisp continued his leadership role as co-chair on the Chancellor’s Task Force on UNC-Chapel History to develop a plan to add signs, markers and online content about McCorkle Place to give people a deeper and fuller understanding of Carolina’s institutional history.

To students, he was affectionally known as “Vice Crispy.” And whether talking on stage or sitting across from a student in his office, Crisp had the capacity to connect with students to dispense advice both inspirational and instructive. Whatever the next thing turns out to be, Crisp said, he knows it will include more time teaching and mentoring young people.

“I’ve spent the last 15 years essentially being a CEO of a company and it’s been great. I loved every minute of it. But now I want to go back to spending most of my time doing what gives me the most joy, which is working with young people more directly and trying to teach and mentor.”

Unbreakable bonds

Crisp came to Carolina to attend law school when he was 21 and, with the exception of a summer at Virginia Tech, he has been here ever since. He leaves, he added, with a deep and abiding love for Carolina — and gratitude for the opportunity to serve it.

“I don’t want anybody to get this wrong: I would change nothing about my path, and I have loved being the dean of students and then the vice chancellor of student affairs,” Crisp said. “I have poured my heart into it, and I have given it everything that I knew how to give. But I have also been given a tremendous amount by being in this position.”

Crisp said he feels the way he did when he left his family for college to find his own place in the world.

“Carolina has been my home my entire adult life and I am leaving home,” Crisp said.

“I will take with me the positive memories of the people whose lives I have touched and whose lives have touched mine. It has just been overwhelming. This place will always be a part of my very soul. No matter where I am or what I am doing, I am and will always be a Tar Heel.”