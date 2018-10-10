Three Zeroes Initiative has made an impact across campus

Harnessing the sun’s energy in new ways

A small tract of land in the southwest corner of the former Horace Williams Airport property is slated to house the University’s latest renewable energy project, this one powered by the sun.

Plans are being finalized for a state-of-the-art solar farm on the 2.7-acre site, combining photovoltaic panels that convert sunlight into electricity with a battery storage system for any electricity that is not immediately consumed. The energy stored by the batteries can be discharged as needed, either very slowly or as quickly as within four hours.

The solar + storage project will offset some of the University’s energy purchases and advance its goal to become greenhouse gas neutral. The reductions in both energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions are key to the Three Zeros initiative, which aims to reduce the University’s environmental footprint through net zero water usage, zero waste to landfills and net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The solar panels will help power the buildings along Airport Drive, explained Brad Ives, associate vice chancellor for campus enterprises. At its peak, he said, the solar output could handle about a third of the load for that area on a given day, which would decrease the electricity that had to be purchased from Duke Energy.

In addition, the battery storage system provides flexibility in deciding when to use solar energy and how much to store for future use. The battery storage system also can be charged from Duke Energy’s grid at times when low-cost power is available.

Although the technology itself is not new, the solar array with battery storage is a first for the University and will be one of the largest battery installations for Duke Energy.

More commonly, solar projects use rooftop panels like those on the Frank Porter Graham Student Union, the Bell Tower Parking Deck and the North Carolina Botanical Garden’s Education Center. A freestanding solar farm requires ample space, and battery storage adds another layer of complexity.

A utility within a utility

The University is like a utility within a utility because it is an energy customer with a fairly extensive electric distribution system of its own, said Trevor Rogers, electrical engineer with Electric Distribution Systems. Whereas most Duke Energy solar projects connect power directly to the grid, Carolina’s system will connect from the former airport property to switches on Airport Drive, with the interconnection to Duke Energy on Homestead Road, a couple of miles away.

“Duke had no preconfigured template for this situation,” Rogers said, “so this project will be the first to put battery storage indirectly on their grid as a customer.”

The design for the innovative project began in January 2017 with the development of a simulation model, and the plans have been fine-tuned multiple times in conjunction with Carolina and Duke Energy engineers. The project is expected to be ready for bid early this fall, with anticipated completion in spring 2019, said Cindy Register, assistant director of engineering services in Energy Management.

Current projections are for the project to cost $1.7 million, with a break-even point in a little more than 15 years.

“We actually expect to do better than that, though, depending on battery pricing, plus the expectation that Duke will raise its rates over the next 15 years,” Ives said. “During the 20- to 30-year life of the project, we should see substantial savings.”

A $75,000 solar rebate from Duke Energy also will help defray some of the initial costs.

Another important issue

The project also includes the creation of a pollinator habitat, not only for aesthetics but also to address the important environmental issue of pollinator decline. And Carolina happens to have a resident expert in that area.

Damon Waitt, director of the North Carolina Botanical Garden, has worked with the National Renewable Energy Lab and others on pollinator-friendly plantings for solar farms, so the project planners reached out to him about creating a pollinator habitat here.

A variety of plantings native to North Carolina, including black-eyed susans and bee balm, will be chosen to attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators, Waitt said. In addition, the plantings below and around the solar panels will help control erosion and stormwater runoff on the site.

Virtually every aspect of the project is designed to be a living-learning laboratory in some way, from best practices in solar energy management to multilevel lessons in sustainability.

To read more, go to unc.edu/discover harnessing-the-suns-

energy-in-new-ways.

– Patty Courtright, Campus Enterprises

Reclaiming natural streams

Recycling ambassadors divert recyclables from the dumpster

When more than 8,000 students and their families began unpacking carloads of clothes, bedding and dorm supplies to move into University housing in August, the University’s “recycling ambassadors” were waiting for them at residence hall dumpster stations.

This team of Facilities Services and other Finance and Operations staff have been on the job at move-in since fall 2001, keeping recyclable materials discarded during unpacking out of dumpsters.

“Diverting that away from the landfill is a great way to start the school year in terms of the Three Zeros direction: achieving zero waste,” said Viktor Agabekov, project coordinator of the University Three Zeros Environmental Initiative. Launched in fall 2016, the initiative challenges the Carolina community to reduce its environmental impact through three sustainability goals: net zero water usage, zero waste to landfills and net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Before the program began, trash dumpsters across campus would often become buried under huge piles of discarded boxes over the course of move-in weekend. The cardboard would then head to the landfill, where corrugated cardboard is banned, resulting in significant tip fines for the University.

“Students and their families can be really stressed during this time, so they don’t always think about recycling,” said Amy Preble, waste diversion coordinator for the Office of Waste Reduction and Recycling. “There’s a huge rush, everybody’s trying to get a lot done, they’re unpacking, and it’s just human nature to just stuff everything into a box and put it into the nearest receptacle that you see.”

That’s where the recycling ambassadors came in. Wearing “UNC Recycles” T-shirts and equipped with grabbers, work gloves, box cutters and bottled water, they headed to residence halls across campus to sort through the contents of trash dumpsters. Using their grabbers, they pulled out cardboard, plastic foam and other recyclables and moved them to the appropriate bins. And they did it with smiles.

“You’re here to be that friendly face that stops them in their tracks, takes that box from their hands and breaks it down and puts it in the cardboard dumpster for them,” Preble told the teams during their training sessions. As hot and tired students and their families approached the waste stations to dispose of boxes and packing materials, their faces broke into smiles in appreciation of the assistance during this hectic weekend.

The move-in team diverted 20 tons of cardboard, 580 pounds of plastic foam from landfills and 500 pounds of plastic film in 2018. The program has expanded over the years to include plastic wrap recycling in 2009 and plastic foam collection in 2013. Since the start of the program, more than 345 tons of cardboard, plastic foam and plastic film have been recycled and kept out of landfills.

OWRR also hopes that seeing staff take the time to recycle will make a strong first impression on incoming students and will encourage them to continue the effort themselves on subsequent visits to dumpster stations and when they are out and about on campus. Students are encouraged to limit the amount of waste they bring to campus, and to recycle and compost waste that leaves the campus.

The move-in team included staff from OWRR, Carolina Dining Services, EHS, Grounds Services, Housekeeping Services, Housing Support, Life Safety, Parking and Transportation, UNC Service Station, University Mail Services and Housing.

– Stephanie Berrier, Facilities Services