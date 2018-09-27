Carolina announces $2 million initiative to help students and families affected by Hurricane Florence

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill today announced a $2 million Florence Student Emergency Fund to provide support to students faced with unexpected financial hardships following Hurricane Florence. The fund is part of a broader relief effort to assist students and families who were affected by the hurricane.

Chancellor Carol L. Folt outlined the new student support and relief initiative at the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees meeting. The University will provide $1 million for the initiative from the University’s trademark licensing revenue and income from UNC Student Stores, in addition to funding that the University has already committed to need-based scholarships. The additional $1 million will be raised through a philanthropic match. The campus and the community can donate at giving.unc.edu/gift/relief.

“Today we are sending a clear message to our students who were affected by the devastation of Hurricane Florence and their families: We are here for you,” said Folt. “Recovering from a storm like Hurricane Florence takes time and resources. Carolina is a generous, caring community and many who were spared the fury of Florence have asked how they can help students whose families are still suffering in its aftermath. We’re grateful to be able to create this fund to support our fellow Tar Heels in their time of need.”

Carolina students who are experiencing financial hardship due to Hurricane Florence and wish to take advantage of the new fund should contact the Student Success Hub in Room 2416 at the Carolina Union or send an email to florence@unc.edu. The Hub contains specially trained teams who will work with students to develop individualized plans to meet their needs.

“During times like this, we really see Tar Heels come together and do what they can to support each other,” said Vice Provost for Enrollment and Undergraduate Admissions Steve Farmer. “We’ve heard from so many people in the community who want to contribute, and this fund is just one way to connect people who want to help those who need it most.”