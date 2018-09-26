Retired faculty honor Shirley Ort, creator of Carolina Covenant

Shirley Ort, creator of the highly praised Carolina Covenant program, was selected for the 2018 Leadership Award from the Retired Faculty Association.

Ort retired from the University in 2016 as associate provost and director of scholarships and financial aid.

The Retired Faculty Association Leadership Award is intended to recognize outstanding contributions to the UNC System.

Ort designed the Carolina Covenant to enable low-income students to graduate debt-free. Creation of the Carolina Covenant attracted attention from colleges and universities across the country. Many have established similar programs. When the Board of Governors set a cap on the percentage of tuition income that could be allocated to financial aid, millions of dollars were raised from private sources to fund the program.

Ort joined the University administration in 1997 and administered more than $220 million in student aid to thousands of Carolina students over her career here.

She had “great compassion for students,” former Provost Dick Richardson once said.

Ort came to Carolina from a position as deputy director for student financial aid at the Higher Education Coordinating Board in Olympia, Washington.

A graduate of Spring Arbor College in Michigan, Ort also holds master’s degree in medieval history from Western Michigan University and a law degree from Seattle University School of Law.

The previous Leadership Award winner, in 2016, was Thomas Ross, former president of the UNC System.

For more information about Ort’s story, please visit unc.edu/discover/ort-ready-to-write-next-chapter.