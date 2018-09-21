Ackland Art Museum celebrates 60th birthday with 60 new gifts, dedicated creative space, public art

It’s not often that someone throws a birthday party and shares presents with everyone.

But that’s exactly what the Ackland Art Museum did on Sept. 20, when it launched a yearlong celebration of its 60thanniversary by opening the new exhibition Birthday Presents.The exhibitiondisplays an extraordinary range of works of art given to the Ackland by generous donors specifically to mark the milestone.

“Birthday presents are for sharing, and the Ackland is committed as the recipient of these gifts to unpacking them and sharing them,” said Peter Nisbet,deputy director for curatorial affairs.

Visitors will see in the gallery’s center a huge white box with its lid tilted open and a stylized red ribbon unloosed to spill out the 60 works of art throughout the gallery and its walls.

Nisbet said that he spent the past year working with “an extraordinary range of donors” to complete the collection in ways that bring more diversity and coherence to the Ackland’s permanent collection. Calling the permanent collection the “batteries” of the Ackland, Nisbet said that the works can be used in a variety of ways to energize the museums exhibitions.

Running through Jan. 6, 2019, Birthday Presentsfeatures 60 works of art from 30 donors, including 13 Carolina alumni. With selections of African and Asian art; European and American prints, drawings and photographs; and modern and contemporary art, the exhibition showcases the central role the Ackland’s permanent holdings play in its service to the public.Birthday Presentshighlights include European and American art since 1950, a kaleidoscope of prints by artists such as Jasper Johns and Sister Corita, drawings by Inuit artists and two video installations.

“Everything we do is a gift for the larger community and the state of North Carolina,” Ackland Director Katie Ziglar said. “Birthday Presentsis a great way to get across the idea that these are gifts to the University, not just loans.”

The celebration also includes a weeklong public art installation called the RedBall Project and the return of the vibrant community and program space ART&.

RedBall is another gift to town and campus. A traveling public art work by Asheville-based artist Kurt Perschke, the piece features a 15-foot-diameter inflatable red ball that will be installed in seven sites on campus and around Chapel Hill, beginning Thursday.

Perschke said that 250-pound RedBall will be positioned differently at each site, and that the movement of the piece at each site will help build different audiences.

A blend of architectural intervention and community engagement, RedBall has visited more than 25 cities around the world. Over seven consecutive days, the giant ball will change its location daily.

Thursday: South Building

Friday:B. House Undergraduate Library

Saturday:Hanes Arch next to Ackland Art Museum

Sunday:Varsity Alley, alongside 121 East Franklin Street

Monday:Trellis along Manning Drive at Koury Residence Hall

Tuesday: Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive

Wednesday: Forest Theatre, between Country Club Road and 123 South Boundary Street

“RedBall is a special kind of gift. It literally is outside the building and traveling around town then it’s gone. So, it has the daily ephemeral effect,” Ziglar said. “We thank the Hyde Family Foundation and Arts Everywhere for making it possible.”

The Ackland was formally dedicated on September 20, 1958. Featuring a year-round calendar of special exhibitions and dynamic public programs, the Ackland is a local museum with a global outlook that bridges campus and community. Admission to the Ackland is free and accessible to all. The Ackland’s holdings, which include more than 18,000 works of art, span all cultures and time periods, showcasing the breadth of human creativity.

The museum is located at 101 South Columbia St., and hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. The museum is open until 9 p.m. for Chapel Hill-Carrboro’s 2nd Friday ArtWalk. Learn more at ackland.org.