Hurricane Florence: How to support recovery efforts

North Carolinians, including students, faculty and staff at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the surrounding community, are asking how they can support the recovery from Hurricane Florence. In particular, they are seeking guidance on donations for the shelter in Chapel Hill and affected locations.

Shelter Information

The shelter at the Friday Center is being operated for the State of North Carolina by the Red Cross in partnership with the University. They are fully staffed and currently do not need additional donations of goods. Monetary donations can be made online, where individuals can also apply to be a Red Cross volunteer.

Supporting the State’s Efforts

Anyone interested in volunteering with the state can sign up through the State’s volunteer website. Volunteers can indicate here if they are interested in volunteering time, supplies, donations or resources to assist communities impacted by Hurricane Florence. Donations to support efforts may also be made directly to local efforts or to the governor’s Disaster Relief Fund.

UNC-Chapel Hill Donation Drive

The University is beginning a drive to collect requested items for affected areas throughout the state of North Carolina. Thanks to UNC Athletics and Marrins’ Moving, several tractor trailers will be provided to deliver supplies. Beginning Tuesday (Sept. 18) the University will be accepting donations of specific items at the Williamson Center parking lot, located directly across the street from the Dean E. Smith Center. These items will be loaded onto the Carolina Football equipment truck and delivered to the hardest-hit locations throughout the state.

The items people should donate include:

Non-perishable food items

Pop-top canned goods

Diapers (baby and adult)

Baby formula/food

Baby wipes

Clorox wipes

Flashlights/batteries

Paper towels/products

Water

Cleaning supplies (brooms, cotton mops, pails/buckets, sponges, scrub brushes, garbage bags, rubber gloves)

Personal hygiene items (toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, gel soap, bar soap, shampoo, deodorant, band aids)

People may bring items to the Williamson Center parking lot at these dates and times:

Tuesday, September 18: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 19: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 20: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, September 21: 7:30 a.m. to Noon

UNC’s Ongoing Efforts and Information

Although these efforts will help provide some immediate assistance, the aftermath of this storm will necessitate extensive, long term relief and support for the many affected areas. Opportunities to help will continue to develop. Visit the Carolina Center for Public Service web page for all the most recent updates on University Efforts to support Hurricane Florence relief efforts: https://ccps.unc.edu/hurricane-florence/.

To support UNC-Chapel Hill’s relief efforts donations may be made to: https://give.unc.edu/donate?p=ccps&f=010779

Members of the University community who wish to offer specific expertise and knowledge to the relief efforts are encouraged to contact the Carolina Center for Public Service at ccps@unc.edu.