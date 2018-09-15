Informational message from Alert Carolina on Hurricane Florence: University to move to Condition 1 at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16

The University is currently operating in Condition 2 and will remain in Condition 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

The University will Move to Condition 1 at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

Classes cancelled on Monday, Sept. 17.

Current conditions locally may not pose severe safety risks or logistical challenges, but Hurricane Florence continues to negatively affect travel across the state. Motorists have been asked by the North Carolina Governor Cooper and NC DOT officials to remain off roads—particularly in eastern NC—until they are deemed safe. As such, classes remain suspended on Monday, Sept. 17. Employees and faculty should consider their own personal circumstances to determine whether to report late, leave early, or not report at all on Monday, Sept 17.

Information for faculty and staff:

Non-mandatory employees, after informing their supervisors in a timely manner, have the option to report to work late, leave early, or not report to work. These employees must use available personal leave time (compensatory, vacation or bonus) to cover any time away from regular work hours.

Alternatively, and only with supervisor approval, these employees may be permitted to work from home or alternate sites when, in the supervisor’s discretion, it is feasible and safe for this to occur. Employees working away from campus do not use leave. Even so, such arrangements may not be practicable for all types of employees or during every type of adverse weather or emergency event.

Mandatory employees (whose presence has been designated mandatory to University operations during adverse weather or emergency events) are expected to report to work or remain on the job, and if deemed necessary by their supervisor, to work a differing schedule or shift than normally assigned. Faculty and staff who are not able to return should notify their department chair or supervisor. Chairs and supervisors are encouraged to be flexible and understanding, where possible.

NOTE: These changes are specific to the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and are independent of the UNC-Chapel Hill Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City, NC.

Information for students:

We recognize that other parts of the state and region were more heavily impacted by Hurricane Florence than Chapel Hill. The safety of our campus community is our highest priority and we recognize that not all students may be able to return to campus by Tuesday. Students who are unable to attend class due to Hurricane Florence should notify their faculty members and can call or email the Office of the Dean of Students for individualized guidance and support as needed. Faculty are encouraged to be flexible and work with impacted students to navigate missed classes, late assignments and rescheduling of exams.

Dean of Students

919-966-4042

dos@unc.edu

Information on resources:

Dining

Chase Dining Hall will be open Today (Saturday) until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. until normal closing hours.

will be open Today (Saturday) until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. until normal closing hours. Lenoir Dining Hall (top floor) will be open from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17.

(top floor) will be open from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17. Limited campus retail food options will also be available on Monday, Sept. 17; for more information, visit the UNC Campus Dining website at www.dining.unc.edu.

options will also be available on Monday, Sept. 17; for more information, visit the UNC Campus Dining website at www.dining.unc.edu. Dining is expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday, Sept. 17. For up-to-date information, please visit the UNC Campus Dining website at www.dining.unc.edu.

Transportation and Parking

Beginning 7 a.m. Monday, Sept.17, all parking regulations will be in effect. If your vehicle is currently parked in a space it is not permitted for, please move it before 7 a.m. on Monday.

P2P will resume normal operations at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

For up-to-date information on transportation and parking, see the Adverse Weather link through the Transportation and Parking website at www.move.unc.edu.

Reporting Damage

For staff and faculty:

To report power loss, water leaks, building flooding, non-life-threatening building damage or downed trees, call 919-962-3456.

For serious building damage or other conditions that could be a safety threat, call 9-1-1.

For students:

To report power loss, water leaks, residence hall flooding, non-life-threatening building damage or downed trees, contact your Resident Advisor or call 919-966-2471.

For serious building damage or other conditions that could be a safety threat, call 9-1-1.

If you see a broken water main or overflowing manhole in the street: Avoid the area and call 911.

Please stay tuned for further updates by Sunday evening, Sept. 16, regarding the University’s status and the potential for the resumption of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 18.