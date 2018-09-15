Skip to content

University Gazette

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Informational message from Alert Carolina on Hurricane Florence: University to move to Condition 1 at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16

September 15, 2018 – 7:44 pm | Posted in Campus, Campus & Community, Working at Carolina

The University is currently operating in Condition 2 and will remain in Condition 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

The University will Move to Condition 1 at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

Classes cancelled on Monday, Sept. 17.

Current conditions locally may not pose severe safety risks or logistical challenges, but Hurricane Florence continues to negatively affect travel across the state.  Motorists have been asked by the North Carolina Governor Cooper and NC DOT officials to remain off roads—particularly in eastern NC—until they are deemed safe.  As such, classes remain suspended on Monday, Sept. 17.  Employees and faculty should consider their own personal circumstances to determine whether to report late, leave early, or not report at all on Monday, Sept 17.

Information for faculty and staff:

Information for students:

We recognize that other parts of the state and region were more heavily impacted by Hurricane Florence than Chapel Hill. The safety of our campus community is our highest priority and we recognize that not all students may be able to return to campus by Tuesday. Students who are unable to attend class due to Hurricane Florence should notify their faculty members and can call or email the Office of the Dean of Students for individualized guidance and support as needed. Faculty are encouraged to be flexible and work with impacted students to navigate missed classes, late assignments and rescheduling of exams.

Dean of Students

919-966-4042

dos@unc.edu

 

Information on resources: 

Dining

Transportation and Parking

Reporting Damage

For staff and faculty:

To report power loss, water leaks, building flooding, non-life-threatening building damage or downed trees, call 919-962-3456.

For serious building damage or other conditions that could be a safety threat, call 9-1-1.

For students:

To report power loss, water leaks, residence hall flooding, non-life-threatening building damage or downed trees, contact your Resident Advisor or call 919-966-2471.

For serious building damage or other conditions that could be a safety threat, call 9-1-1.

 

If you see a broken water main or overflowing manhole in the street: Avoid the area and call 911.

 

Please stay tuned for further updates by Sunday evening, Sept. 16, regarding the University’s status and the potential for the resumption of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 18.