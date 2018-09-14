Carolina to host shelter to serve people displaced by Hurricane Florence

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is working closely with the Governor’s Office, the American Red Cross and the State Emergency Management Team to establish a new location for people in existing shelters that have lost power and are now closed.

The new shelter will be located at the Friday Center and is set to open sometime on Saturday.

“It is a privilege to come together, welcome our neighbors across the state and help however we can,” said Chancellor Carol L. Folt. “We are grateful to the thousands of emergency management officials and others who have been responding during the storm, and for our own University staff, including those at the Friday Center, who will open its doors to North Carolinians in their time of need.”