Calendar for September 12, 2018

September 12-30

Stealing from the rich to give to the poor was never more fun than in Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, the PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Ken Ludwig’s comic take on this timeless story. Be prepared for flying arrows, clanging swords and perilous feats of daring as you follow Friar Tuck, Maid Marian and Robin with his merry men in tights in this romp through Sherwood Forest, aka Paul Green Theatre on Country Club Road. Tickets start at $15. For showtimes, visit playmakersrep.org.

September 13

Mary Sue Coleman, president of the Association of American Universities, will deliver the 11th Annual Thomas Willis Lambeth Distinguished Lecture in Public Policy on The Educated Citizenry: An Endangered Species? Coleman, former vice chancellor for graduate studies at Carolina and, more recently, president of the University of Michigan (2002–2014), will speak at 5 p.m. in Hill Hall’s Moeser Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

September 14

Marvel Entertainment artist/graphic designer Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, creator of the new Puerto Rican comic book superhero La Borinqueña, will be on campus for several events related to the exhibition of his work at the Allcott Gallery in the Hanes Art Center. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., he will have a meet and greet on the Student Union plaza, plus a Latino/a comics pop-up with the University Libraries. The artist will then participate in a 4–5:30 p.m. scholars colloquium and book signing at 121 Hanes Art Center, followed by a 6–8 p.m. gallery reception. The Arte de la Borinqueña exhibition continues at the gallery through Sept. 21

September 14

Unique as We Are Alike features the work of two Lumbee artists, Ashley

Minner of Baltimore’s Lumbee community and Alisha Locklear Monroe from Robeson County. Join both artists at 5:30 p.m. for the exhibit’s opening reception at the Love House and Hutchins Forum, home of the Center for the Study of the American South. The event will also celebrate the publication of The Lumbee Indians: An American Struggle, by CSAS director Malinda Maynor Lowery, who will be reading excerpts from her new book. The reception and exhibition are free and open to the public. Light snacks and drinks will be served. This exhibit will remain on display through Dec. 12.

September 15

For the past 30 years, Sculpture in the Garden has united the work of local artists with the curated landscapes of the North Carolina Botanical Garden each fall to create a stunning and novel way to experience sculpture, the natural world and the relationship between the two. Preview this year’s show at a 4:30–6:30 p.m. garden party with hors d’oeuvres and live music for $30. The exhibit, free and open to the public, will be on display through Dec. 9. For more information, visit ncbg.unc.edu/sculpture.

September 16

Find out more about the University Woman’s Club at the group’s fall reception celebrating its 70th anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FedEx Global Education Center. The club offers women at Carolina and in surrounding communities (Orange, Durham, and Chatham counties) opportunities for friendship, social activities, intellectual stimulation and service to the University. Parking will be available in the building’s underground deck. For more information, visit unc.edu/uwc.

September 14-23

The Plastic Bag Store is no ordinary store. Every item on the shelves has been handcrafted out of discarded plastic—much of it from right here in Chapel Hill. Wander the store during free installation hours 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily. Explore every corner of the life-sized store filled with creations straight from the brilliant mind of Robin

Frohardt and make sure to get tickets for nightly performances, when the store comes to life with whimsical and inventive puppets that tell darkly comical stories about their “wasted” world. Limited tickets ($27) remain.

September 19

Stephanie Elizondo Griest, associate professor and Margaret R. Shuping Fellow of Creative Nonfiction in the department of English and comparative literature, will talk about The New World Border at Humanities Happy Hour at 6 p.m. in Top of the Hill’s Back Bar. Griest will share insights from her book All the Agents and Saints: Dispatches from the U.S. Borderlands.

September 24

Princeton history and public affairs professor Keith A. Wailoo will deliver the 2018 Merrimon Lectureship in Medicine on The Politics of Pain: Medicine and the Gatekeepers of Relief in America’s Opioid Era. Wailoo, who teaches on a range of topics, including drugs and drug policy, will speak at noon in 4008 Old Clinic Auditorium.

September 25

Siva Vaidhyanathan, author of Antisocial Media: How Facebook Disconnects Us and Undermines Democracy, will deliver the keynote address for a daylong celebration of First Amendment Day. His talk begins at 7 p.m. in Carroll Hall room 111. Other events that day include panel discussions on Public Art, Public Memorials, and the First Amendment at 11 a.m. and on Speaking Freely and Being Heard: Imagining a New Counterspeech Environment at UNC at 2 p.m., both in Carroll Hall’s Freedom Forum Conference Center, and a First Amendment Trivia Contest starting at 8 p.m. at Linda’s Bar and Grill. For more information, visit medialaw.unc.edu/first-amendment-day/.

DEADLINES TO WATCH

Oct. 8. Submissions due for all proposals for the Arts and Humanities Research Fund. The Arts and Humanities Research Grant is a pilot funding program that promotes research in scholarly, creative, and artistic pursuits in the fine arts and humanities. Awards will range from $2,500 to $7,500, to be used within one full year from the date of award.The program has an electronic application submission once a year in the fall. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. For more information, refer to the ORD website: research.unc.edu/about/administration/programs-projects-services.

