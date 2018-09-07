Message from Carolina on possible Sept. 8 demonstrations

We are writing once again to let you know that the University is preparing for more possible demonstrations in the late afternoon tomorrow. We understand that the demonstrations may be on campus at McCorkle Place and in the Town of Chapel Hill, and we are working closely with town officials and law enforcement to ensure the safety of our communities, which remains our highest priority. We respect and believe in the First Amendment, the Campus Free Speech Act and the rights of peaceful protestors.

We do not know for sure what groups may attend, but we are mindful that the current atmosphere is highly charged, and protests that begin peacefully do not always remain that way. For this reason, we urge you not to attend. For those who do attend, please know that we will do all we can to protect and keep everyone safe.

Depending on the size of the rally, streets may be closed and traffic may be rerouted around campus and the town. Please follow @UNC on Twitter for updates.

If you ever feel your safety is threatened, including on social media, contact police by dialing 911. We also have counseling services available for students, faculty and staff. During regular business hours, students are encouraged to call Counseling and Psychological Services at 919-966-3658. After hours, students may call 919-966-2281 for immediate assistance. Faculty and staff may contact our Employee Assistance Program 24 hours a day at 877-314-5841.