Message from Chancellor Folt and Provost Blouin on Aug. 30 demonstrations

Dear Carolina Community:

We are writing to urge you to stay away from McCorkle Place tomorrow evening.

There are several demonstrations being planned in close proximity in that area. We know from past experience that when groups with opposing views come together in a highly charged environment, there is a real possibility for demonstrations to escalate to violence. Your safety is always our highest priority.

We are often asked why we have to let everyone come to our campus to demonstrate. UNC-Chapel Hill is a public university and outdoor public spaces are open to all regardless of their views, as long as they follow the law and University policy. Violent, unruly and lawless behavior will not be tolerated, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.

The best way to stay safe Thursday evening is to avoid McCorkle Place and remain alert as you move about campus. Streets may be closed and traffic may be rerouted around campus and the town. Follow @UNC on Twitter for updates throughout the evening.

As a reminder, contact police by dialing 911 if you receive threats or ever feel your safety is threatened, including on social media. We also have counseling services available for students, faculty and staff. During regular business hours, students are encouraged to call Counseling and Psychological Services at 919-966-3658. After hours, students may call 919-966-2281 for immediate assistance. Faculty and staff may contact our Employee Assistance Program 24 hours a day at 877-314-5841.

Sincerely,

Carol L. Folt

Chancellor

Robert A. Blouin

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost