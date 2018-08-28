Message from Chancellor Folt on BOG resolution about the Confederate Monument

Dear Carolina Community:

Today, the UNC System Board of Governors passed a resolution directing the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees and the University administration to develop and present a plan by November 15 for the Confederate Monument’s “disposition and preservation.” I am grateful to the Board of Governors, Chair Harry Smith and President Margaret Spellings for the opportunity to provide a “lawful and lasting path that protects public safety, preserves the monument and its history, and allows the University to focus on its core mission.” I also wish to thank the Board of Trustees for their leadership and unwavering commitment to your safety and the mission and guiding principles of Carolina.

I also am very mindful that this is the second week of the term. We just welcomed more than 5,000 new students, and I continue to be grateful for the way our students, faculty and staff come together to achieve the important work that takes place in classrooms, labs and offices every day. The Board of Trustees, my leadership team and I also know that you care deeply about the plan for the monument. We will work with you and find ways to engage and keep you informed throughout this important process.

Sincerely,

Carol L. Folt

Chancellor