Coach Roy Williams holds court

Carolina is naming the playing floor at the Dean E. Smith Center for head men’s basketball coach Roy Williams, who led the Tar Heels to NCAA championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

Roy Williams Court will be officially dedicated at a men’s basketball reunion on Aug. 24.

“From the time I first met Coach, I have been touched by his commitment to the success of his players and his belief in their capacity to dream big and accomplish even bigger,” said Chancellor Carol L. Folt. “Generations of Carolina basketball fans have witnessed the result of his teaching and love for his players on the courts, but that is only part of his story as he cares so much and helps in so many ways here at Carolina and across our state. Naming the court for Coach Williams expresses our gratitude to this very special and much-admired Tar Heel.”

The Asheville native graduated from Carolina in 1972 and later earned a master’s degree from his alma mater. He has coached basketball for 45 years—five years at Owen High School and 40 at the collegiate level. He was an assistant to Dean Smith at Carolina for 10 years and has been the head coach at Kansas and Carolina for 15 years apiece.

“Coach Williams is one of college basketball’s greatest coaches ever,” said Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “But I’ve come to see that the measure of the man is his integrity, his honesty, the manner in which he relates to and supports his players, and the love he has for the University of North Carolina. He didn’t want this honor, but his players and our staff wanted it for him, and that says so much about why we will forever celebrate the game of basketball at Carolina on Roy Williams Court.”

Williams was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007. He has led the Tar Heels to three NCAA championships, five Final Fours, eight regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference championships and three ACC Tournament titles.

He is one of six coaches to win three or more NCAA men’s basketball championships, joining John Wooden, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Calhoun, Bob Knight and Adolph Rupp.

The Tar Heels are 424–126 under Williams in his first 15 seasons, including a 210–30 record at the Smith Center.

“It’s very hard to believe; it’s just so flattering,” Williams said about the court being named for him. “I have to figure out a way to thank all my current and former players, because it may be my name on the court, but it really honors all of them because they made the plays. I also want to thank my family for all the support and love they’ve given me over the years. I’ve missed many family things over the years, and they were so understanding. Naming the court will be a thrill for my family. I’ll try to say the right things to the former players, to my family and to the Carolina administration, but I don’t know if I will be able to adequately state how grateful I am.”

“This is an honor Coach Williams and his family truly deserve,” said Sean May, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2005 Final Four, Sports Illustrated’s National Player of the Year and currently Carolina’s director of basketball operations. “Coach’s hard work and sacrifice over his 40-year dedication to the game are amazing to see both from someone who played for him and now has the opportunity to work with him every day. Naming the floor for Coach Williams in an iconic building that is named for his mentor, Coach Smith, makes this even more special, not only for his family but all the Tar Heels who have played for him.”

Williams said that he’s glad Smith’s name is on the building, adding that it was “overwhelming” to think about Roy Williams Court being in that building.

“I would have been perfectly content to be Coach Smith’s assistant for 30 years, but then he thought it was a good idea for me to go Kansas. From that moment on, I’ve tried to do things that he would have approved of,” Williams said. “We’ve won some games and some tournaments, and we’ve even won a few championships. Even with the Hall of Fame (induction)

in 2007, I’ve never allowed myself to look back on all that. This is probably the first time I can say I think we’ve done OK.”

Read more about Williams’ career accomplishments at GoHeels.com.