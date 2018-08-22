Carolina dreaming

Ask Rachelle Feldman what it has been like to stand in the shadow of a legend and the first thing she does is laugh.

“It is OK,” Feldman said. “After two years on the job, I am finally at a point where people don’t necessarily think I’m the new Shirley Ort anymore.”

Feldman succeeds Ort as Carolina’s associate provost and director of scholarships and student aid after Ort retired in July 2016, after nearly two decades of visionary leadership and service. Her crowning achievement was the Carolina Covenant, a financial aid program established in 2003 that allows eligible low-income students to graduate debt free.

But there is another way to look at it, Feldman said. “If you have to be the new somebody, it’s not bad being the new Shirley.”

No doubt, the person who ended up succeeding Feldman as assistant vice chancellor for financial aid and scholarships at the University of California at Berkley fell under the same kind of shadow. In her 16 years at Berkeley, her alma mater, Feldman established herself as an innovative leader who helped create a scholarship for middle-income students that inspired the statewide California Middle-Class Scholarship.

On the Ort list

There really was no good reason to leave Berkeley—a place she loved—except for the nagging feeling that maybe she had already accomplished all the big things she could accomplish there. That, and the bug Ort planted in her ear.

Over the years, the two women had become friends during the various national conferences they attended together. At one of them, in summer of 2015, Ort let it slip that she was thinking about retiring, then began rattling off the names of top candidates around the country who she would like to see replace her.

“I was lucky enough to be on that list, so in a lot of ways Shirley talked me into it,” Feldman said.

Onward and upward

Two years into the job, Feldman knows she is right where she belongs, she said.

With The Blueprint for Next, the University’s strategic framework, Carolina had reaffirmed its core values as the first public university in the country, Feldman said. The Blueprint for Next has two pillars and below the first—“of the public, for the public”—is the charge that Feldman and the office she leads hold most dear: “Eliminate all barriers to a great education.”

“That does not mean the same thing as only eliminating all barriers to entry or even to a degree,” Feldman said. “It means that all students, regardless of income or background, should be able to take advantage of all the things that this institution has to offer.” For instance, students, regardless of income, should have the opportunity to have a study abroad experience, she said.

“Making it possible for students to come here is not enough. We have to do everything we can to ensure that they thrive once they are here regardless of background. The way to do that is by making sure they have all the tools they need and by treating them with dignity.”

That same charge is powerfully addressed in The Carolina Edge, one of three signature initiatives of the Campaign for Carolina that seeks to raise $1 billion to support undergraduate scholarships and graduate fellowships in areas such as the Carolina Covenant, middle-income scholarships, merit scholars,

summer internships grants, athletics and graduate and professional school financial aid.

While Carolina “still looks very good when compared to our public peers” in terms of keeping tuition low, there is less certainty than ever before about the continued availability of

revenues to maintain that high level of student support in the future, Feldman said. Now more than ever we need private donors to help us keep Carolina truly public and the precious jewel that is known nation-wide.

Helping Carolina meet that challenge, she said, is why she is here. “I’m happy to be here. It’s a wonderful place with awesome students and amazing faculty and beautiful grounds. But the question I think about each and every day is, ‘How can we keep pushing it up?’”