Message from Chancellor Carol L. Folt

Dear Carolina Community:

As you are probably aware, a group from among an estimated crowd of 250 protesters brought down the Confederate Monument on our campus last night.

The monument has been divisive for years, and its presence has been a source of frustration for many people not only on our campus but throughout the community.

However, last night’s actions were unlawful and dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured. The police are investigating the vandalism and assessing the full extent of the damage.

I appreciate the actions taken by the police to ensure the community’s safety and will keep you informed as additional information is available.

Sincerely,

Carol L. Folt

Chancellor