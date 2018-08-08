Forum members learn more about Carolina Ethics Line

As the campus prepares for the start of a new academic year, the Employee Forum on Aug. 1 heard about the anonymous Carolina Ethics Line that provides a secure avenue for anyone to raise ethics concerns and questions. Forum delegates also heard a presentation about the future of Carolina’s libraries.

Kim Strom-Gottfried, the University’s director of ethics education and policy management, said the Carolina Ethics Line provides a way to report concerns anonymously through an independent party website. If a person does not have access to the internet or prefers using the telephone, they can call the EthicsPoint service toll-free at 866-294-8688.

The Carolina Ethics Line was adopted at Carolina in 2005, and Strom-Gottfried’s office has expanded the scope

and visibility of the website (ethicsandintegrity.unc.edu) with new reporting software to make it easier for people to find and use.

For the past two years, Strom-Gottfried has met with an array of campus groups to explore the challenges in upholding the highest standards of integrity and to affirm that everyone on campus has a shared responsibility in that effort.

The Carolina Ethics Line is another resource to help Carolina make progress in achieving that goal.

LIBRARIES IN A DIGITAL AGE

The forum also heard from University Librarian and Vice Provost Elaine Westbrooks. She explained the challenge of remaining a premier research library system in the digital age, which includes the preservation of archival materials for the next 500 years to meeting the individual needs of faculty and staff to putting support services in place to ensure student success.

UPDATES FROM HUMAN RESOURCES

Two important updates were shared by human resources:

Felicia Washington, vice chancellor for workforce strategy, equity and engagement, said the legislature assigned a total of $20 million for EHRA and SHRA salary increases to be distributed through the UNC System’s 17 institutions. Carolina is awaiting direction from the UNC System about how Carolina may use its share of the allocation for salary increases.

Linc Butler, associate vice chancellor for human resources, said full-time employees will receive five days (40 hours) of special annual leave bonus that may be used similarly to regular vacation leave. The bonus leave will not expire but has no cash value and may affect your leave balance at the end of the year if you have a vacation leave balance that is more than 240 hours at that time, Butler said.

IN OTHER ACTION