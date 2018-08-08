Even before Nan Kham knew she had won a C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Award, she already understood she had much to be grateful for.

Indeed, nearly all of the good things that have happened to her in her 39 years were things not within her reach to even dream growing up in a rural village in Myanmar where her parents made a living on their tea leaf farm.

She believed she would live and die in that same village, working alongside her parents on their farm. The idea of leaving her country for America never crossed her mind.

THE BIG SURPRISE