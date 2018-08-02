Special bonus leave is now available for use

Carolina recently received guidance from the Office of State Human Resources on implementation of the Special Annual Leave Bonus provided by the General Assembly in the Appropriations Act of 2018.

The legislature has granted a one-time award of five days of special bonus leave to SHRA and EHRA permanent and part-time employees who are in active pay status and eligible to earn leave effective July 1, 2018.

This newly awarded leave is available for use in TIM today (Aug. 2) and can be tracked as “Bonus 2018 No Payout.” To use the leave, select the “Bonus 2018 Taken” code.

Eligibility

Those eligible for the leave are permanent full-time or part-time (pro-rata basis) employees and employees in an active pay status as of July 1, 2018. The leave bonus is available for immediate use to employees on workers’ compensation leave or military leave for reserve active duty, effective July 1, 2018, and will be available to other employees in a leave without pay status upon return to work.

Conditions and accrual

This leave will remain available during the length of employment, will not expire, has no cash value and cannot be paid out at the end of employment or applied to Total State Service. Annually, vacation leave amounts in excess of 30 days (240 hours) are transferred to sick leave accrual on Dec. 31. Each hour of the Special Annual Bonus Leave used during a fiscal year will be deducted from the amount of vacation leave transferred to sick leave accrual.

Questions

Employees with questions about Special Annual Leave in TIM should contact their managers or their department’s TIM administrator. For policy-related questions, employees should contact the department’s designated HR Representative or assigned leave consultant in the Office of Human Resources.

Updates

The University will update employees on the legislative salary increase program once more information becomes available from the UNC System Office about awarding and implementing salary increases.