University fleet keeps Carolina rolling along

Some rumble along. Others glide silently.

It’s early morning at Carolina, and the 897-vehicle University fleet is moving across campus.

Without the vehicles, the people who drive them and the technicians who maintain them, the University could not function as one of the world’s top teaching and research institutions. Departments that use fleet vehicles include information technology services, mail services, grounds, housekeeping, athletics, construction services, building services and more. Their work supports classroom technology, research laboratories, air conditioning and heating, plumbing, electrical fixtures, moving, surplus and facility repairs of all sorts.

In turn, the fleet keeps running thanks to the University Service Station in the Giles Horney complex. Mark Stark, fleet operations manager at the station; Alice Moore, administrative support associate; and John Harris, business services coordinator, manage all service scheduling, billing and track monthly inspections that result in cost savings and identify safety issues. Technicians Michael Barnwell, Nick Frisk, Ballard “Butch” Bishop and mechanic Santiago Paredes handle repairs and maintenance.

Stark says the staff emphasizes sustainability, efficiency and technology that keep pace with the newest best practices. “I’m proud of our shop. They all study and do fantastic work. We work with the departments on ways to reduce their fuel consumption, costs and green footprint. That’s why the uses of electric vehicles are growing so quickly.”

Text by Scott Jared, University Gazette

Photos by Jon Gardiner