Carolina People: Philip Hollingsworth

Coordinator for Faculty Programs, Institute for the Arts and Humanities

3 years working at Carolina

What’s a typical day like in your job?

Luckily, there aren’t too many typical days. However, I can reasonably expect in a day to mix it up with administrative work at the desk (prepping program materials, researching, email, etc.), meeting with colleagues and faculty, program event execution and interviewing/editing for the podcast.

How does your work support Carolina’s mission?

My position is at the intersection of all of our faculty support programs, grants and initiatives. I make sure our programs function smoothly and effectively, and I also receive and analyze feedback to constantly improve our already great programs. Our professional development and community-building initiatives ensure that students at Carolina are taught by the best.

What do you like most about your job?

It’s great to receive a copy of a book from a faculty member who was able to complete that scholarship during their fellowship at the IAH. Also, working recently with a grant that gives Honors Carolina students the chance to collaborate with Faculty Fellows, I loved connecting students to faculty that share interests. The students learn so much, and it has been really impactful to their academic and professional development.

How did you get interested in working at IAH?

I went to graduate school here at Carolina (Romance studies) and have always been drawn to academia, education and pedagogy. This work is an extension of that interest.

What’s one thing about your job that others might not know?

I work with amazing people. The staff at the IAH work at a high level and we enjoy working with one another.

