Message from the Provost on raises, bonus leave

Dear Carolina Faculty and Staff:

As you have read about and seen reported in the media, the N.C. General Assembly recently passed a state budget for the next fiscal year. The overall budget maintains strong support for Carolina, including fully funding enrollment growth and providing funds that promote access for deserving North Carolina students. The budget also includes needed funding for faculty recruitment and retention, as well as building repairs and renovations.

In addition, the legislature allocated funding for 2 percent across-the-board raises for state employees not including UNC System employees. For our employees, the legislature assigned a total of $20 million for EHRA and SHRA salary increases to be distributed throughout the UNC System’s 17 institutions. We expect to receive direction from the UNC System about Carolina’s allocation and how we may use our share for employee increases after the UNC Board of Governors’ meeting on July 27.

The General Assembly has also raised the minimum annual salary for all state employees to $31,200. University employees earning less than this amount will receive an increase to $31,200. We are awaiting implementation instructions.

Finally, all eligible permanent employees will receive five days of bonus leave. We do not yet know the timeline for implementing bonus leave.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available about awarding salary increases and implementing bonus leave.

As always, thank you for your service to Carolina and the state.

Sincerely,

Robert A. Blouin

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost

Felicia A. Washington

Vice Chancellor for Workforce Strategy, Equity and Engagement