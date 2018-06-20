Employee Forum elects slate of officers for upcoming year

The Employee Forum elected new officers on June 13 and celebrated University employees across campus for their various contributions.

The officers are:

Chair: Shayna Hill, the business officer in the department of dental ecology;

Vice Chair: Kathy Ramsey, social research specialist in the department of oral and craniofacial health science;

Secretary: Tiffany Carver, administrative assistant in the School of Social Work;

Treasurer: Linda M. Holst, executive assistant to John Thorp, director of general obstetrics and gynecology;

Parliamentarian: Jeff A. McQueen, a training specialist in the School of Medicine.

Of the five officers, Holst and McQueen are new. All five ran without opposition and were elected by acclamation.

Robert Baskin Cooper, the officer in charge of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary University Program, won the forum’s Three-Legged Stool Award, which recognizes contributions by individuals who work to promote cooperation and collaboration among faculty, staff and students.

Hill said the Coast Guard has no ROTC at Carolina, but Baskin volunteered to head the fledgling auxiliary program three years ago after the department of marine sciences sponsored it. The program gives North Carolina students the opportunity to work and train with the Coast Guard, graduating with a Coast Guard transcript of their training certifications.

Beyond his regular job as the OASIS computing specialist within the College of Arts & Sciences information services, Baskin has dedicated thousands of hours, on and off campus, to train and mentor students in search and rescue, emergency management and community outreach, Hill said.

“Through his tireless efforts and dedication, Baskin has helped the state of North Carolina by mentoring the state’s first two Coast Guard AUP graduates ever,” Hill said.

The forum’s Recognition and Awards Committee also presented awards in the following categories:

Back Office (for outstanding work behind the scenes): Deveda Eubanks, a research technician in the department of pharmacology; Cheryl Gerringer, business officer for the division of workforce strategy, equity and engagement; and Corey Sanders, classroom media specialist in the Gillings School of Global Public Health;

Big Buddy (for taking time mentoring a fellow employee): Cheryl Stout, director of transportation and parking, and Gloria Thomas, director of the Carolina Women’s Center.

Call of Duty (for going above and beyond job expectations): Catherine Kronk, data manager for the Institute for Global Health and Infectious Disease’s research group; Maria Romano, Spanish interpreter for the UNC Craniofacial Center; and Sherryl Seigfreid, senior business analyst for ITS enterprise applications;

Congeniality (for improving office morale and being a pleasure to be around): Manny Coker-Schwimmer, research assistant for the Sheps Center for Health Services Research; Robin King, executive assistant in the School of Nursing, and Sarah Wackerhagen, research associate at the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute;

Customer Service (for providing friendly and professional interactions with customers): Shaketha Edwards, contracts administrator for medical administration sponsored programs in the School of Medicine, and Angie King, administrative assistant in the athletic director’s office;

Milestone (for someone working on campus more than 20 years); Kathy Dutton, associate director of athletics-HR services with 45 years of service, and Rodney Morris, a member of the athletic department’s outdoor facilities staff who started working at the University in 1973;

Rookie (for someone who has worked on campus more than three months but less than a year): Erin Edwards, director of the medical administration-sponsored programs, and Patricia “Trish” Harris, director of recruitment in the School of Education;

Self-Improvement Award: Dawn O’Neal, division manager of the MSN program division in the School of Nursing; and

Unsung Heel: (for service over and beyond official duties) Rhonda Beatty, program officer for the Carolina Center for Public Service; Timothy Blackmon, assistant facilities manager at the School of Nursing; and Nate Hilton, operations manager for Carmichael Arena.