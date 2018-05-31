Trustees look to future with Campus Master Plan, law school presentations

In her presentation of a draft Campus Master Plan to the University Board of Trustees on May 31, Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Services Anna Wu revealed a broad vision of a campus reimagined as a more welcoming, connected and service-oriented space.

“Two years ago the Trustees challenged the University to align our next master plan development with The Blueprint for Next strategic framework,” Wu said. “Today, we rolled out a plan that does just that.”

A team of campus planners and longtime consulting partners Ayers Saint Gross drafted the plan, the first since 2006, to align strategically with The Blueprint for Next framework. This plan is also designed as a framework for development, with flexibility to change as the future changes but with certain concepts to guide it. (Read more about the campus master plan.)

Dean Martin Brinkley of the School of Law also shared his vision for the future with his presentation on the new Carolina Institute for Law and Entrepreneurship. A joint program of the School of Law, Kenan-Flagler Business School, N.C. State University’s Poole College of Management and one or more rural business incubators, the institute will provide law students with hands-on experience in advising aspiring business entrepreneurs.

The Kenan Charitable Trust granted the law school $1.53 million for three years to get the program started, Brinkley said, and the proposed state legislative budget appropriates another $465,000 to the program to support administration, faculty and operating expenses.

“It’s probably the biggest thing we’ve done in the last decade,” Brinkley said.

In other action at the meeting, the trustees unanimously approved, without discussion, a consent agenda that included a previous mail ballot vote to rescind the 2003 honorary degree given by the University to comedian Bill Cosby. Chancellor Carol L. Folt had recommended the revocation of the degree earlier this month, following Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault.

“This is the first known time that the University has taken steps to rescind an honorary degree, and we do not take this action lightly,” Folt said in a statement on May 2. “In this case, Cosby’s acts were so counter to our campus values that this prestigious honor is no longer appropriate.”

The trustees also welcomed Student Body President Savannah Putnam, who was sworn in as the newest member of the board. A Morganton native, Putnam is double majoring in political science and communications, and she is a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and a Buckley Public Service Scholar.

