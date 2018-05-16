Carolina People: Zenik Hite

Zenik Hite

Assistant Technical Manager, Carolina Union Administration

6 years working at Carolina

What’s a typical day like in your job?

I normally get into the office around 10 a.m. and sort through emails to get an idea of what the agenda items are for the day. Then I do event review with our reservations team. We like to plan for events two or three weeks in advance. We have a team of about 20 staffers, so we make sure to allocate the right number of staffers to each event. I spend most of my day supporting events we have in the Union, classrooms or outdoors. I usually wrap up the day with maintenance and inventory of our equipment.

How does your work support Carolina’s mission?

My job supports Carolina’s mission in two ways. First, when we help put on events, we are promoting the culture of Carolina. We support small student groups all the way up to the Chancellor’s office. We help promote the diversity on Carolina’s campus—that’s probably the biggest way we support the mission. Second, I develop my team into young professionals and foster their interests. They get to work events where they see different cultural groups and speakers, which helps them grow as individuals and fosters the Carolina mission.

What do you like most about your work?

I like working with students. I love my team. I worked for four years in this department as a student, and now I manage it. I like seeing the students grow as they work with each other and our clients and seeing the culture they develop as a working team. It’s great to see them grow.

How did you come to work in this position?

My freshman year at Carolina, I went to every single free movie screening the Union offered. One day, the projectionist noticed that and told me that I ought to be paid for being there. I came in for an interview and got the job. I’ve worked here ever since.

What is your role in commencement?

My staff and I support departmental graduations by operating our sound and light consoles, providing microphones for speakers, monitoring sound levels and creating atmospheric lighting for the ceremonies. At the main Commencement, my team regulates the processional of graduating students into Kenan Stadium to seat every student quickly and efficiently. The line starts at the gate and goes all the way down to Hinton James, so it’s a big line!

