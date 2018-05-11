Campus projects set to begin on May 14

Several construction projects will begin across campus starting Monday, May 14. Projects are scheduled to be completed over the summer when possible to reduce the impact on students and University activities. Pedestrians should remain alert to construction activity on campus, obey all signs and barriers and follow designated routes and detours.

Crane on site for Kenan Labs renovation



As part of the ongoing renovation of the seventh and eighth floors of Kenan Labs, a crane will be staged in the Venable Parking Lot May 14 through June 10. N11 permit holders should park in designated overflow lots. The Kenan Labs bus stop will be temporarily relocated outside Caudill Labs. Kenan Labs, Morehead Labs, Caudill Labs, Murray, Venable and Dey Hall building occupants should be aware of building exits that will be closed except in cases of emergency.

Kenan Labs project overview and impact map.

Pit sidewalk improvements

The third and final phase of the Pit Sidewalk Improvements projects will begin May 14 and will be completed Aug. 17. The project includes the replacement of brick pavers, upgrades to stormwater management and new landscaping.

Pit Sidewalk Improvements project overview and impact map.

Hanes Art Center roof replacement



A project to replace the roof of the Hanes Art Center will begin May 14 and is expected to be completed Aug. 12. The project will include the replacement of the original 26,000-square-foot roof, repairs to the building envelope and the installation of a permanent fall protection system. The project will require the closure of a portion of the Swain parking lot and walkways along the perimeter of the building.

Hanes Art Center project overview and impact map.

For questions or concerns about the nature and status of a project, please contact Stephanie Berrier, communications manager for Facilities Services, at Stephanie_Berrier@unc.edu.

For questions concerning transportation and parking, contact UNC Transportation and Parking during regular business hours at 919-962-3951.