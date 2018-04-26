Carolina is committed to fostering an environment where intellectual engagement flourishes and campus community members are free to express their opinions and ideas.

As a public institution, the University must uphold the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, as well as the General Assembly’s North Carolina Restore and Preserve Free Speech Act and a Board of Governors policy on free speech and free expression in the UNC System, both enacted in 2017.

The University is sending this message in accordance with the Board of Governors free speech and free expression policy.

In certain circumstances, the University may restrict when, where and how First Amendment rights are exercised, but in doing so, the campus may not prohibit expression because the content is unpopular, offensive, or even hateful. The University established the Policy on Use of University Facilities for Noncommercial and Commercial Purposes and Policy on Access and Use of Buildings consistent with these standards.

Issues regarding free speech on campus can be complex. To assist students, faculty and staff, the University has designated the following responsible officers to serve as resources about policies that affect the exercise of speech:

Jean Elia, Associate Provost

jelia@email.unc.edu; (919) 962-2624

Becci Menghini, Senior Associate Vice Chancellor for Workforce Strategy, Equity and Engagement

becci_menghini@unc.edu; (919) 843-0594

Jonathan Sauls, Dean of Students

jsauls@email.unc.edu; (919) 966-4045

Kim Strom-Gottfried, Director, Office of Ethics Education and Policy Management

ksg@unc.edu; (919) 962-6495

Please feel free to reach out to these administrators with any questions or concerns.

This message is sponsored by: Office of the Provost