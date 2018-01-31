Calendar for January 31, 2018

February 1

Human creativity is an essential but often mysterious aspect of our personal and collective lives. We know it when we see it, but where does it come from? Carolina Public Humanities Director Lloyd Kramer examines how Freudian psychology and modern artistic movements explored the connections between cultural creativity and the internal, unconscious complexities of the human mind. A continuation of a series on influential modern “isms,” this seminar will run 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the Friday Center. Registration is $55. Register online at humanities.unc.edu or call 919-962-1544.

February 1-3

The 2018 Bettie Allison Rand Symposium, featuring talks by art historians from several universities, will take place in tandem with the Ackland Art Museum exhibition Becoming a Woman in the Age of Enlightenment: French Art from the Horvitz Collection. With more than 100 paintings, sculptures and especially drawings selected from one of the world’s best private collections of French

art, Becoming a Woman includes works by some of the era’s

most famous names and a number of women artists. For more information about the symposium and to register to attend, visit rand2018.web.unc.edu. Registration is free but space is limited. The exhibition continues through April 8.

PlayMakers Repertory Company will present Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe and contemporary drama The Christians in rotating repertory with a shared cast at the Paul Green Theater. In this adaptation, Tartuffe is a conman masquerading as a holy man, welcomed into the household of the wealthy Orgon. Once he has the old man under his spell, Tartuffe plots to steal Orgon’s wife, his estate and probably even the kitchen sink. In

The Christians, Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath asks, “How much are you willingto give up for what you believe?” as certainty and doubt come to a head for one megachurch pastor and his congregation. For exact dates and times of each show, visit playmakersrep.org or call 919-962-7529. Regular tickets start at $15. UNC faculty/staff receive a 10 percent discount.

February 6

Join the Center for the Study of the American South at 12:30 p.m. for Tell About the South: Stephen Mandravelis on Regional Tensions in the American Agriculturist. The American Agriculturist was one of the most popular periodicals in the Victorian-era United States. This talk examines the Agriculturist as a geopolitical document and how its articles and engravings contributed to the period’s charged perspectives of the South, West and Northeast. This event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs to Patrick Horn at pathorn@unc.edu will be appreciated. Light refreshments will be served.

February 6 and 13

This semester, 10 Humanities in Action lectures will explore current controversies that demand ongoing dialogue, highlighting faculty, who are exploring public issues in their research. The first session, Building Walls and Saving Jobs? Right Wing Populism and Economic Globalization, features political science professor Layna Mosley. The second session, Politics, Power, and Corporations in America: Then and Now, features associate history professor Benjamin Waterhouse. Each talk begins at 4:30 p.m. at Flyleaf Books. Advance registrants pay $18 per lecture ($13 for GAA members) or $20 at the door. Register online at humanities.unc.edu or call 919-962-1544. Current Carolina faculty, staff and students can attend free by presenting a valid One Card at the door.

February 8

Hanes Art Center will host art curator Ruba Katrib for the Visiting Artist Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Katrib, who assembled a strong run of exhibitions over the past five years as curator of SculptureCenter in Queens, is now curator at MoMA PS1, a contemporary art museum in Long Island City. Her talk is free and open to the public. For more information, email gruffat@email.unc.edu.

February 9

UNC Army ROTC will be hosting its Alumni Golf Tournament at 10 a.m. at Finley Golf Course. The cost is $80 (green, range, and cart fees included). A meal will be provided for participants upon completion. For more information, email UNCAROTCAlumni@gmail.com.

February 10

Too often the only news out of Africa is that of a beleaguered continent. The reality is that Africa is a diverse place of vibrant cultures and communities filled with art and music that has had a tremendous impact on world culture. Transitions in African Culture—A Dialogues Seminar will focus on two elements of African culture, textiles and music, and explore their dispersion and influence in Africa and the rest of the world. The seminar runs 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the FedEx Global Education Center. Tuition is $65 and Carolina faculty and staff are eligible for a 50 percent discount. To register, call 919-962-1544.

Deadlines to watch

Feb. 7. Nominations due for the 2018 C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Awards, given by Chancellor Carol L. Folt to recognize six recipients for “unusual, meritorious or superior contribution made by an employee, past or present.” The honor includes an award of $10,000. Submit nominations online at nominations or contact Carolyn Atkins at 919-962-1536.

Feb. 7. Nominations due for the Carolina Center for Public Service’s Ned Brooks, Robert E. Bryan and Office of the Provost awards for exemplary public service and engaged scholarship. Award recipients are honored at a spring celebration. Apply online. For details, email ccps@unc.edu or call 919-843-7568.

Feb. 19. Nominations due for University honorary degrees to be awarded at the 2019 May Commencement ceremony. The awards recognize individuals who have rendered service to humanity; contributed to knowledge in the scholarship world; enriched lives through talent and creativity; and supported the University.

