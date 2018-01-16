Message from the Provost on new VC for Finance & Operations

Dear Carolina Community,

I am pleased to announce that we have selected Jonathan Pruitt, a proven leader in financial and operational efficiency, as the next Vice Chancellor for Finance and Operations. Jonathan, who was until recently the chief financial officer for the UNC System, will fill the position that Matt Fajack will vacate in February.

Jonathan will begin his new role on January 29. He will serve as a valued partner to me and the rest of our senior leadership, helping to implement the Blueprint for Next, the University’s first overarching strategic framework, and new budget and business strategies that will guide and support our growth and future direction.

We are extremely fortunate to be able to fill this critical position quickly and with someone who is already intimately familiar with the University and its operations, as well as the state budget process. Jonathan’s existing relationships with members of the UNC System and the state legislature will ensure a smooth transition into his new role. At this critical time on our campus, as universities face new challenges in growth and budgeting, Jonathan’s stellar credentials and expertise will help shepherd us through our next chapter and ensure we remain the leading 21st-century public research institution.

As Vice Chancellor of Finance and Operations, Jonathan will be responsible for oversight of campus-wide financial planning and budgeting; treasury and risk management; facilities planning, construction and operations; real estate development; purchasing; public safety; campus enterprises; environment health and safety; and energy services.

Jonathan joined the UNC System in 2006. In his role, he was responsible for the finance and business affairs of UNC General Administration, managing an operating budget of $10 billion. His role required him to work collaboratively with the UNC Board of Governors, state government, UNC General Administration staff and chief financial officers from the 17 campuses of the UNC System to accomplish strategic financial and operational priorities.

Jonathan is from Pikeville, Kentucky, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Centre College and his master of public administration degree from the University of Kentucky. He began his career as a senior associate of finance for the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and as a policy and budget analyst for the Office for Policy and Management.

We are thrilled to have Jonathan on board and I know the Tar Heel community will join me in congratulating him on his new role.

Sincerely,

Bob Blouin

Provost