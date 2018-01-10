Message from the Chancellor

Dear Carolina Community:

Welcome back to campus. We hope everyone had a restful and relaxing break.

As we begin 2018, we will continue to address many priorities, and none is more important than protecting the safety of our campus community. The issue of sexual harassment is on the minds of everyone, as we have watched thousands of women across the nation courageously come forward to tell their stories. The #MeToo movement has started a powerful and important dialogue in our nation and around the world, and it’s helping inspire a transformative and positive change in our society.

And we want to make sure our campus isn’t just a part of the conversation, but doing all we can to engage and create positive change right here. This is more than a movement; it’s about creating a culture where all of us can feel free to pursue our passions and dreams without fear of harassment.

We are taking a fresh and critical look at policies and procedures across the University to make sure we are doing everything we can to create an inclusive and respectful culture at Carolina. When we learn about problems, we will take steps to address them and hold people accountable. We also are working to improve prevention measures, including evaluating and enhancing our training programs. Discrimination and harassment are counter to our University’s core values and must never be tolerated, and yet we know that these serious offenses may happen anywhere, including on our campus. If you have experienced sexual or gender-based harassment or any form of discrimination or you know someone who has, we urge you to contact the University’s office of Equal Opportunity and Compliance or report it online. For more information about our policies, programs and resources, please visit Safe@UNC.

We would like to thank the hundreds of people on our campus who work every day to strengthen our culture and help ensure that all of us feel safe to teach, learn and carry out the important work we are here to do. Our University is at its very best when we treat one another with respect and uphold the values we share as a community. We should all expect and tolerate nothing less.

Sincerely,

Carol L. Folt

Chancellor

Robert A. Blouin

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost

Felicia A. Washington

Vice Chancellor for Workforce Strategy, Equity and Engagement