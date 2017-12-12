Message from the Chancellor about Matt Fajack

Dear Carolina Community:

It is with gratitude for his contributions that I am writing to let you know that Matt Fajack, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration, has accepted a position as the vice president for financial affairs at the University of Alabama. He will leave Carolina in early February to start his new job.

Matt has served as our chief finance and business officer since 2014 and has been an integral part of my senior leadership team. Matt has helped us reimagine the way the University conducts business and has worked to streamline our operations, as we have become a more complex and layered University.

During Matt’s tenure, we launched the Three Zeros initiative—a bold goal to reduce our environmental footprint through net zero water usage, zero waste to landfills and net zero greenhouse gas emissions. He oversaw the transition of our Student Stores operation into modern retail space that is generating millions of dollars for student aid. Matt has also worked with the campus master planning team to ensure that the physical plans for campus are fully aligned with the priorities of our strategic framework.

Matt has built a talented leadership team within Finance and Administration that will continue operating at the highest levels. Provost Bob Blouin will lead a search for Matt’s successor and will announce his plans in the coming weeks.

Please join me in thanking Matt for his leadership during the last three years and for all he has done for Carolina. He has been a valued member of my senior leadership team and I wish him well in his next endeavor.

Sincerely,

Carol L. Folt

Chancellor