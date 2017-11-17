Trustees chair Haywood Dr. Cochrane Jr. welcomes speakers at public forum on Silent Sam

Board of Trustees Chair Haywood D. Cochrane Jr. made the following comments at the start of the public hearing on Nov. 15:

I would like to welcome everyone today to our Board of Trustees public comment session.

I also want to thank everyone who has submitted written comments thus far.

As the Board of Trustees for UNC-Chapel Hill, we are called to serve the people of North Carolina and aid the institution to perform at a high level of excellence in every area of endeavor. Fundamental to our mission, we care deeply about the safety, welfare, and wellbeing of our campus community.

We are committed to sharing the full and accurate story of our University’s history, and continue to work with Chancellor Folt and the Chancellor’s Task Force on UNC-Chapel Hill History on the Confederate monument and other issues.

I am pleased to say that we were able to accommodate all 32 speakers who signed up to speak today.

To ensure fair access for a diversity of voices and to promote open dialogue on University issues, these sessions will follow longstanding guidelines for public meetings and democratic forums.

The Board welcomes differing viewpoints, and meeting guidelines will be observed in order to ensure that speakers can share their comments.

Speakers will be given up to three (3) minutes to address the Board. Speakers will not be permitted to ask questions as the purpose of this session is for us to listen to their thoughts and concerns.

I will call up each speaker to the podium in numerical order. We ask that you stand along the wall and be ready if you are the next speaker in line.

Before we begin the comments, I would like to remind everyone to remain respectful of your fellow attendees and speakers. Please remember to silence your cell phones.

The Campus Free Speech Act requires us to protect the rights of the audience to see and hear our speakers and to protect the right of the speakers to be heard and seen. Anyone who disrupts this session or interferes with the right of those in attendance to hear or see the speakers will be asked to leave. Anyone who does not leave when asked or does not put down any sign which obstructs the view of the audience will be removed.

Thanks so much.