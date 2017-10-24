Gov. Cooper: UNC leads students to ‘a life of purpose’

For more than two centuries, Carolina has prepared the state’s lawyers, business leaders, journalists, teachers, politicians and doctors.

More University Day coverage:

Remarks from University Day 2017

Faculty presents 2017 Distinguished Alumna and Alumnus Awards on University Day

Allbritton receives 2017 Edward Kidder Graham Award

But the University experience, Gov. Roy Cooper said, does more than just prepare students for the workforce.

“This University is second to none in preparing students to make a career and to make a living,” he said. “But what is so special about this place is that it encourages students to discover what it is to make a life. A life of purpose.”

Cooper was the keynote speaker at this year’s University Day celebration, which marks the laying of the cornerstone of Old East in 1793. As Carolina celebrated its 224th birthday on Oct. 12, Cooper urged the Carolina community not to forget that mission.

“May we here, on this special day, rededicate ourselves to making sure this University not only leads these students to a vocation, but to discover their calling,” Cooper said. “And to make sure we ourselves live our own lives of purpose.”

Chancellor Carol L. Folt presided over the ceremony at Memorial Hall and told the students, faculty and staff members in the audience that the day is a time to reflect on the University’s past and celebrate its future.

To learn more about the founding of the University, listen to Brandon Bieltz’s conversation with James Leloudis, the Peter T. Grauer associate dean for Honors Carolina, a professor of history and a co-chair of the Chancellor’s History Task Force.

“University Day is the right day to think about what makes Carolina magical for all of us,” Folt said. “It’s a time for us to think about the people of Carolina and how we must work together to create a Carolina that we love, a Carolina that embraces change and a Carolina that we can become.”

During the ceremony, several members of the Carolina community spoke about the University’s role in the state and the impact it makes on the lives of North Carolinians. The University’s founding principles of light and liberty have rooted themselves throughout the state, UNC System President Margaret Spellings said. The seeds first planted in Chapel Hill, she said, have created “one of the finest public university systems anywhere in the world.

“The vision first articulated on this quiet hillside have been reborn again and again in new places, in new eras and answer to the ever-changing needs of each generation of Tar Heels,” she said.

To recognize those centuries of contributions of students, faculty and staff, Folt announced that several need-based scholarships will soon honor “Bridge Builders,” people whose work, advocacy and personal example have helped forge a more inclusive, unified and aspirational Carolina community throughout the years. Nominations are now open for the naming of Bridge Builder scholarships. (See details in “Deadlines to watch,” Calendar tab.)

The hope is that the inspiring stories of the Bridge Builders will motivate students to succeed in their own personal journeys at Carolina.

“History always comes down to people – who they are and what they care about,” Folt said.

In his speech, Cooper discussed his time as a Carolina student. He earned both a bachelor’s and law degree in Chapel Hill. Much of his optimism in the future of the state, Cooper said, is founded in his experience at Carolina and on what the University has stood for during its 224 years.

“Throughout our history, we in North Carolina have believed in the power of a public education,” he said. “Reverence for education flows through our blood stream. It’s not only required in our state constitution, it is in our DNA as North Carolinians. It is part who we are.”

The University has accomplished much since its founding, but there is more work to do, Cooper said.

With the support of the state, Cooper said, he hopes that Carolina will continue to unravel medical mysteries, take on some of the world’s biggest problems and lead students to lives with purpose.

“We know that this place is special. And I’m optimistic because the University experience leads us toward solving the world’s more nettlesome challenges,” Cooper said, noting the University’s vast contributions. For example, he cited the $10 billion in revenue that businesses founded by Carolina faculty and students generate and the more than 1.9 million hours of public service that Carolina students, faculty and staff engage in each year.

“This is a record that should make us proud. And we want more of it, but we cannot sit back and expect it to keep on happening if we do not insist on significant investment in this University.”