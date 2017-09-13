Calendar for September 13, 2017

SEPTEMBER 14

Mexican designer Ignacio Cadena will give a free public talk at 4 p.m. at the Ackland Art Museum on his Los Trompos display. Cadena is the co-designer of the colorful, kinetic, larger-than-life spinning tops that have activated the Ackland’s facade and other locations across the campus throughout the spring and summer. His collaborative designs explore the boundaries between art and science.

A free public reception celebrating the Image of Ukraine: Exploring Ukrainian Culture through Embroidery and Painting exhibition at the FedEx Global Education Center will begin at 5:30 p.m. The evening’s events include demonstrations, Ukrainian food and a keynote lecture on Ukrainian folk art by Natalie Kononenko, professor and Kule Chair in Ukrainian Ethnography at the University of Alberta in Canada. Image of Ukraine will be on display at the FedEx Global Education Center through Dec. 8.

SEPTEMBER 15

Join the Carolina Women’s Center, ERA-NC Alliance and UNC-CH 4 ERA for a screening of Equal Means Equal, a groundbreaking documentary on women’s rights and the Equal Rights Amendment. The film, part of the 20th anniversary of the Carolina Women’s Center celebration, will be shown at 3 p.m. in the Hitchcock Room at the Stone Center. A discussion will follow with distinguished guest panelists, including Eleanor Smeal, publisher of Ms. Magazine; Nevada state Sen. Patricia Spearman; Jessica Neuwirth, president of the National ERA Coalition; N.C. state Sen. Floyd B. McKissick Jr.; and state Rep. Carla Cunningham. This event is part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Carolina Women’s Center.

THROUGH OCTOBER 1

When is a cake more than a cake? When it’s a play! Playmakers Repertory Company hosts the regional premiere of The Cake, a paradigm-shifting comedy about food, faith and family loyalty written by Carolina alumna Bekah Brunstetter. In the play, when the daughter of an old friend reappears in Della’s life with a new surprise, the devoutly religious cake-maker is forced to re-examine some of her beliefs. The play runs at the Paul Green Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. with an additional Saturday matinee Sept. 23. Tickets start at $15, and UNC faculty/staff receive a 10 percent discount. Register by Sept. 14 for a special Sept. 24 performance celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Carolina Women’s Center. The event includes a 12:30 pre-performance reception, the 2 p.m. performance and a discussion following the show. Go to womenscenter.unc.edu for a link to online registration. Call 919-962-7529 or visit playmakersrep.org for more information.

SEPTEMBER 16 – OCTOBER 1

The first performance of this year’s Process Series season is the StreetSigns’ production of Closer Than They Appear. The play tells the colliding stories of Michael, an African American veteran undergoing virtual reality therapy for PTSD, and Zaynab, a teenager from Fallujah blogging during the Iraq war. The play blends scripted live performance with projections developed from the animated landscapes of Virtual Iraq. The play will be performed at Swain Hall at 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, with 3 p.m. matinees on Sunday. Tickets are $5-$20. Tickets for opening night on Sept. 16 cost $45. To purchase tickets, visit piedmontperformancefactory. org or closerthantheyappear.brownpapertickets.com.

SEPTEMBER 20 – 21

Marko Dumancic, assistant professor at Western Kentucky University, will present two talks on his research on a range of topics related to gender and sexual identity in the Soviet Union during the Cold War. At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20, his topic will be Stonewall Never Happened: Conceptualizing Queer History and Rights in Russia and East Europe. At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21, he will talk about Being a Father is Not a Sissy Business: The Cult of Soviet Fatherhood After Stalin. Both talks will take place in room 4003 of the FedEx Global Education Center.

SEPTEMBER 20

Edwidge Danticat, award-winning author and activist, will deliver the 25th Annual Sonja Haynes Stone Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. at the Stone Center. Danticat is the author of numerous books, including Claire of the Sea Light, a New York Times notable book; Brother, I’m Dying, a National Book Critics Circle Award winner and National Book Award finalist; Breath, Eyes, Memory, an Oprah Book Club selection.

SEPTEMBER 26

Bill Adair, a Pulitzer Prize winner who runs Politifact, will be the keynote speaker at the First Amendment Day celebration hosted by the UNC Center for Media Law and Policy and the School of Media and Journalism. The talk is at 7 p.m. in Carroll 111.

SEPTEMBER 27

What should you expect when you’re expecting a child? Whether you’re pregnant, adopting, or fostering, the only thing you know you can expect is lots of change! Come to the Hitchcock Multipurpose Room in the Stone Center for What to Expect When You’re Expecting, the Carolina Women’s Center’s lunchtime overview of how to access resources on and off campus, lactation rooms and other accommodations; to find and pay for child care; and to approach work/life balance. The program begins at noon. Please feel free to arrive a few minutes early and to bring your lunch. Contact cwc@unc.edu for more information.

SEPTEMBER 28

Peter Williams is a professor of art at the University of Delaware and the subject of The N-Word: Paintings by Peter Williams. Dark Humor, an exhibition by the artist, is on display at the Allcott Gallery at the Hanes Art Center. Williams’ work caustically confronts the recent attacks, killings, and murder of black people by police across the United States. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

DEADLINES TO WATCH

Sept. 15. Deadline for submissions to the 18th annual Carolina Global Photography Competition. This amateur competition is open to all students, faculty, alumni and staff of the University and it showcases Carolina’s global activity, educational opportunities, research and service work. For more information, visit globalphoto.unc.edu.

Oct. 1. Deadline for nominations of faculty, staff and students for outstanding teaching. The University Committee on Teaching Awards strongly encourages nominating deserving faculty members and graduate teaching assistants for distinguished teaching awards. For more information, visit provost. unc.edu/teaching-awards.

Nov. 30. Deadline to apply for the Employee Forum’s Professional Development Grant. The grant provides permanent University employees additional funding to help cover professional development opportunities, up to $500 of allowed expenses. Funding must be for individual benefit, relate to the employee’s position and meet a professional development purpose (not departmental). Application criteria and other relevant information are available at employeeforum.unc.edu/awards/professional-development-grants.

