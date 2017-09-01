The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) has honored the UNC School of Government with its Distinguished Service Award. Established in 1970, the award celebrates an individual or an entity that “has rendered a truly outstanding and distinctive service to the cause of improving local government above and beyond his usual duties or occupation.”

Dean Mike Smith accepted the award during the President’s Banquet at the conclusion of NCACC’s 110th Annual Conference, held at the Durham Convention Center on Aug. 12. “This award is intended to honor faculty and professional staff at the school for all of their work for counties over the years. They deserve it, and so do many of our former colleagues. I’m humbled to accept the award on their behalf and heartened by the strong partnership we have both with the Association and officials at all 100 counties,” said Smith.

Other award recipients included county commissioners, former NCACC board leadership, and Director of NC Emergency Management Michael Sprayberry. Durham County Commissioner Brenda Howerton, a graduate of the Advanced Leadership Corps, which is one of the UNC School of Government’s premiere leadership programs, was sworn in as president of the Association.

Founded in 1908, the NCACC serves as the counties’ advocate before the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of state government. The School partners with the NCACC and the NC League of Municipalities to offer leadership training for elected officials through the Local Elected Leaders Academy.