Message from Chancellor Carol L. Folt on Hurricane Harvey

Dear Campus Community:

Over the past few days, we have watched the catastrophic flooding resulting from Hurricane Harvey along the Texas coast grow even worse, and our hearts ache for those who are suffering.

In North Carolina, we know all too well these difficulties. It was just a year ago that our state experienced flooding from Hurricane Matthew. And many North Carolinians who were impacted are still recovering, even a year later.

As we watched the tragic events in Texas, our thoughts immediately turn to any students, faculty or staff who may have family in the affected area. For students, if you are from that area and need assistance, please contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 919-966-4042, as well as Counseling and Psychological Services, part of Campus Health Services at 919-966-3658. Faculty or staff may call the Employee Assistance Program, ComPsych, toll-free, 24 hours a day at 877-314-5841.

As Tar Heels, we always want to lend a helping hand. Our University leaders have reached out to counterparts at affected Houston schools to offer any assistance. For ways to help, or if you are organizing efforts to help, please visit this page at the Carolina Center for Public Service website.

We will continue to keep a close eye on the Gulf Coast and offer any help that we can. I know that you will join us in keeping the people of this area in your thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Carol L. Folt

Chancellor

Winston Crisp

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Felicia A. Washington

Vice Chancellor for Workforce Strategy, Equity and Engagement

This message is sponsored by: Office of the Chancellor