Calendar for August 9, 2017

August 12

In Using Citizen Science Tools to Identify Plants and Butterflies, participants will observe, record and identify plants and butterflies for citizen science and for fun. This hands-on introductory workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the N.C. Botanical Garden. The class covers the basics of photographing flora and fauna for identification; identifying common butterflies and host plants in our area; and using the free iNaturalist website and smartphone app for recording, sharing and organizing your natural history observations. Participants will also take a field trip to nearby Mason Farm, where we’ll break into small groups to practice making butterfly and host plant observations for the Mason Farm Butterfly Project. Bring a digital camera, smartphone, tablet or other device for taking digital photographs. The cost of the class is $32, $30 for garden members.

August 23-27

Step into the stark, fluorescent otherworld of death row in Playmakers Repertory Company’s production of Count by Lynden Harris, founder and director of the creative collective Hidden Voices. Since 2013, Harris and the Hidden Voices team have been collaborating with men on death row across the country to create this play that explores the looming reality of execution.

Stay after the show each night for a talk session with the actors, creative team and community experts on the subject at hand. Count will be staged in the Kenan Theater at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $15, and University faculty and staff receive a 10 percent discount. Call 919-962-7529 or visit playmakersrep.org for more information.

Through September 4

Paperhand Puppet Intervention brings summer to a close with its 18th annual giant puppet theater pageant, Of Wings and Feet, outdoors at the Forest Theatre. Spend an enchanted evening discovering what it means to be human…when you’re a bird. Or a turtle. Shows are Fridays through Sundays (and Labor Day) at 7 p.m. with 3 p.m. matinees Aug. 20 and 27 and Sept. 3. Tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $15 for adults, $8 for children 14 and under and free for children 3 and under.

Through September 17

One of Many (on display through Sept. 10) showcases some of the Ackland Art Museum’s major recent acquisitions of prints and portfolios made after 1960, including works by Max Ernst and Marcel Duchamp. Miguel Angel Ríos: A Morir (To the Death) (on display through Sept. 17) is a large-scale, three-channel video installation shot in Tepoztlan, Mexico. The video focuses on a popular street game called trompos that involves spinning tops. Every Wednesday at 2 p.m., the museum offers a free, 30-minute docent-led tour of the Ackland’s collection.

Deadline to watch

Nov. 30. The Employee Forum’s Professional Development Grant application process is open now through Nov. 30. The grant provides permanent University employees additional funding to help cover professional development opportunities, up to $500 of allowed expenses. Funding must be for individual benefit, relate to the employee’s position and meet a professional development purpose (not departmental). Application criteria and other relevant information are available online.

